Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 86 years old) and Patricia Llosa (Cochabamba, Bolivia, 78 years old) have met again. This time, the Spanish-Peruvian writer and his ex-wife have met in Lima to celebrate the wedding of his granddaughter, Josefina Vargas Llosa, with the Mexican engineer Emiliano Camarena. As the family environment explained to EL PAÍS, the Nobel Prize winner for Literature and his cousin “have a very good relationship and it is clear that they like to spend time together as a family.” Other sources clarify that, for now, this does not mean that they have resumed cohabitation. In fact, Vargas Llosa has not stayed in the apartment of his ex-wife, in the bohemian and intellectual Lima neighborhood of Barranco, but in a hotel very close to there.

Vargas Llosa landed in the Peruvian capital on Thursday and shared lunch with his ex-wife and their three children, Álvaro, Morgana and Gonzalo. At night, the family attended a cocktail party at the Huaca Pucllana restaurant, in the Miraflores neighborhood, where Josefina Vargas Llosa, one of the two daughters of Gonzalo Vargas and the Chilean Josefina Said, and her fiancé have launched three days of celebrations.

The link of the granddaughter of the author of books like The party of the goat and The city and the Dogs It is one of the social events of the season in Lima. More than 300 guests from around the world are in town for the festivities. Three days of events that began on Thursday and continue this Friday with a country lunch at the Criadero Cuarto Creciente farm, in the Cieneguilla district. On Saturday will be the religious ceremony in the Basilica and Convent of San Pedro de Lima, one of the most important religious complexes in the capital. That same night there will be a grand gala dinner at the Lima Art Museum, a Neo-Renaissance palace that exhibits 3,000 years of Peruvian art.

Josefina Vargas Llosa’s official engagement took place in March 2022, in Guadalajara, Mexico, the hometown of Emiliano Camarena. Vargas Llosa’s granddaughter studied at the famous Swiss boarding school Le Rosey, she studied Political Science at New York University and a master’s degree in Global Thinking at Columbia University. In recent years he has lived in New York, where he has worked as a strategic analyst at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), following in the footsteps of his father, who is a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). before the EU. After the wedding, the young woman will move to Mexico with her husband.

The meeting of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa in Lima has come almost a month after their first meeting in Paris. They separated in 2015, when the writer’s relationship with Isabel Preysler became public. A year later they signed the divorce, ending 50 years of marriage. In September of last year, they resumed contact after almost eight years of estrangement. Shortly after, the Nobel and the so-called “queen of hearts” broke up. According to the environment of the Vargas Llosa, this has made it easier for Mario and Patricia to resume dealings and communication with normality and daily life. “Until a couple of months ago, they saw their children and their grandchildren separately. Now the situation has changed and they can do things together like go out to eat in Madrid, attend the French Academy ceremony or go to their granddaughter’s wedding,” they explain. “That is, they can share and enjoy family gatherings together. And that’s very important to both of us.”

“I absolutely do not regret anything,” said Vargas Llosa just a few weeks ago to The weekly country in reference to his media courtship with Preysler. “The experience was lived and that’s it, I’m back in my house, surrounded by my books,” she concluded. Now, his own add: “And surrounded by his family.”