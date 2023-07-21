“I don’t know if we would describe it as a reconciliation or not, but it is true that they have been spending a lot of time together since the relationship with Isabel (Preysler) ended.” The environment of Mario Vargas Llosa does not confirm to EL PAÍS that the Spanish-Peruvian writer and his ex-wife and cousin, Patricia Llosa, have returned, but it does not deny it either. After overcoming covid-19 for the second time at the Ruber clinic in Madrid, Vargas Llosa and his cousin traveled to Sicily a few days ago to spend a week with some of his children and grandchildren. This getaway to southern Italy seems to be part of the tour that the Nobel Prize winner has undertaken to “reconquer” his wife for half a century. In recent months, they have been together in Paris, Lima, Santo Domingo, Sicily and, as this newspaper has learned, now in Madrid. “On all these occasions, the family, or at least part of it, has been present,” clarify the sources consulted by EL PAÍS.

According to these same sources, Vargas Llosa and Llosa will spend a good part of the rest of the summer together, although nobody wants to name or label the relationship that the author of The city and the Dogs and his cousin and ex-wife. “It is not up to us to say if this relationship is romantic or of another nature, but the important thing is that the family clan, which had been somewhat broken for seven years, has undoubtedly been reestablished,” they conclude.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa separated in the summer of 2015, eight years ago now, when the writer began a relationship with Isabel Preysler, widow of former socialist minister Miguel Boyer. The author and his wife had just celebrated fifty years of marriage in New York when the magazine Hello! announced by surprise the romance of the “writer” and the “socialité”. At first, Patricia Llosa and her three children, Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana, issued a statement in which they were “surprised and very sorry” by the news. Then it was learned that Vargas Llosa and Preysler had begun seeing each other in February 2015, after a performance by tales of the plague at the Teatro Español, while Patricia was away.

According to Vargas Llosa’s entourage, the writer and Preysler kept their meetings secret for almost five months. In May 2015, the writer and his wife celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at Le Bilboquet, an elegant restaurant on New York’s Upper East Side. During dinner, Josefina Vargas, the novelist’s granddaughter, gave a little foreboding speech. “I imagine that reaching fifty years of marriage must be very difficult, hardly anyone arrives nowadays. I look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries,” she said. A few weeks later, on June 4, hours before Vargas Llosa left New York to return to Madrid, she told his wife and his children that he wanted to separate. After landing in Spain, he left his house on Calle Flora and settled in an aparthotel. 10th of June, Hello! uncovered her affair with Preysler.

Mario Vargas Llosa with his ex-wife Patricia Llosa and their son Álvaro Llosa at a gala organized by Vanity Fair on October 6, 2011 in Madrid. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez (WireImage)

The seven years of courtship of Vargas Llosa and Preysler were not without controversy. The author of The civilization of the spectacle (2012), an essay critical of the tabloids and the culture of exhibitionism, she starred in numerous exclusives with her new partner in the magazine Hello!. The end of their relationship was not peaceful either. In December of last year, the socialite announced the break in her weekly header. “Mario and I have decided to end our relationship for good,” she said. The environment of the so-called “queen of hearts” attributed it to his alleged jealousy. The writer’s environment attributed it to the lack of common interests and the boredom and weariness that the Nobel Prize winner felt in the face of a life of agreed exclusives, reality shows and flashes. The windsan autobiographical tale and partly inspired by his experiences with Preysler and the world of coated paper, went viral and has just been published in France.

“I don’t regret anything,” said Vargas Llosa himself in an interview with The weekly country, published in February of this year. “I am not going to talk about Isabel, not at all. They are two very different worlds, very separate. Oh well. The experience was lived and that’s it, I’m back in my house, surrounded by my books”, he explained to the journalist Manuel Jabois. That same month, he invited her ex-wife to her entrance ceremony at the French Academy in Paris. According to their surroundings, there, in the French capital, where they fell in love more than half a century ago, “they have begun to write this new chapter of their history.”

In his interview with El País Semanal, Vargas Llosa clarified that his experience with Preysler had been “magnificent, but not literary.” “You can’t turn it into a novel, that,” he stressed. His next novel, which will be out in October, is titled I dedicate my silence.