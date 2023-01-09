This 2022 ended with a break that shook the international show business. Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler announced their separation after several years together and the possible reasons for this decision flooded the media. After that, the spokespersons for Patricia Llosa, the writer’s ex-wife, were also present to make known the opinions that she would have on the subject. Now, a series of photographs have come to light, in which Vargas Llosa is seen with his ex-partner in September, when he and Preysler were still having an affair.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia met again and traveled together

Through social networks, Álvaro, son of Mario Vargas Llosa, published a series of photographs that were taken in our country. As mentioned in his Twitter account, the writer and Patricia Llosa traveled to Lambayeque and visited the beaches of Pimentel and Puerto Eten.

“Postcards from 2022. 3 months ago. Research trip to the north of Peru and review with my parents of what remains of the library in Lima (the rest is in Arequipa)”, can be read in the publication that was accompanied by several images. In one of them you can see Mario Vargas Llosa and his cousin Patricia Llosa in a room full of books.

In the following publication you can see the Nobel Prize winner sitting next to Morgana, the youngest daughter he had with Patricia Llosa, and his ex-partner in front of him. “September 2022. Visit to the outskirts of Lima and the rest of the warriors”, reads the description.

Álvaro Vargas Llosa published images of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa on a trip. Photo: @alvarovargasll/Instagram

How would Patricia Llosa feel after the breakup of Mario Vargas and Isabel?

A source close to Patricia Llosa had a conversation with Informalia and stated that Mario Vargas Llosa’s ex-partner would feel “satisfied with the distance.” In addition, she revealed that “she was convinced that this relationship was not for life and time has proved her right.”

Finally, this character assured that Patricia Llosa “is savoring what she considers revenge after being abandoned by Mario to go with Preysler. She had a very bad time, for what she considered a betrayal. It is one of those who think that where they are given, they are taken. Even so, she feels sorry for the situation of the one who has been the man in her life.

Patricia Llosa has a point of view regarding the separation of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: composition LR/ Vanitatis/ Readings

What did Isabel Preysler say after Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler broke up?

In the “Sálvame” program, Pilar Vidal revealed that she had a conversation with MArio Vargas Llosa’s ex-partner after Isabel Preysler’s recent announcement: “We have called Patricia Llosa and she has picked up the phone very affectionately ”. In this phone call, she revealed that she “is not going to say anything at all, although knows well everything that has happened, since Mario Vargas Llosa He communicated it to his children two weekends ago, in a jovial tone ”. Finally, he added that “Isabella Preysler He hasn’t told the truth.”