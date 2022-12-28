The writer Mario Vargas Llosa and the television presenter Isabel Preysler ended their courtship that lasted nearly eight years. This was stated by the Spanish celebrity to the magazine ¡Hola¡: “Mario and I have decided to put an end to our relationship definitively.” In this way, the separation of one of the most mediatic couples in the Iberian country is announced since 2015 when they began their love relationship.

It is worth mentioning that the beginning of the love relationship between the Arequipeño and the mother of Enrique Iglesias was also confirmed through the magazine that today announces the separation of both through forceful and succinct statements by Preysler.

“I do not want to give any more statement and I thank my friends and the media for helping us in this decision,” added the Spaniard to the media.

According to sources in the magazine, the separation will be simple. They will start with abandoning coexistence so that each one continues on different paths.

It is worth mentioning that the magazine Hello! He also narrates that after a scene of jealousy, the 2010 Nobel Prize for Literature would have left his ex-partner’s house to later move to his house in the center of Madrid.

“December was not the first time that Mario left the house. It had already happened on one occasion before for the same cause, and that this attitude is recurring is what has convinced Isabel that it is not worth continuing to bet on a relationship without a future that makes both of them unhappy,” said the journalist. Mamen Sánchez from the Spanish magazine.