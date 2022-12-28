Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler separated. The Spanish socialite confirmed that she ended her relationship with the Peruvian writer after 8 years of dating. The news has surprised public opinion because, in mid-2022, rumors claimed that they were going through a crisis, but they flatly denied it. Now, the break is a reality. In this note, we tell you how their love story was and the reason for leaving.

How did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler met in 1986, when she interviewed him for the magazine Hello! From that time, he was impressed when he saw the mother of Enrique Iglesias and over time the two would become great friends. However, that friendship turned into love.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: La República composition

When did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler start their relationship?

In May 2015, some photos of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler came to light enjoying a lunch in Madrid. At that time, the writer was still married to Patricia Llosa, while the Spanish presenter had only been a widow for just months after the death of Miguel Boyer, which occurred in September 2014.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler began their relationship in 2015. Photo: EFE

What did Patricia Llosa say about the romance between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler?

A marriage that ended for a infidelity. After the scandal caused by the photos of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler, Patricia Llosa issued a statement in which she revealed that they had celebrated 50 years of marriage a week earlier, so the news of the new extramarital affair of the father of her children took her by surprise.

“My children and I are surprised and very saddened by the photos that have appeared in a gossip magazine. Just a week ago we were with the whole family in New York celebrating our 50 years of marriage. and the delivery of the doctorate from Princeton University. We beg you to respect our privacy,” said Patricia Llosa.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: Hello! Magazine

For her part, Isabel Preysler assured that Mario Vargas Llosa was already separated from his ex-wife when they made their relationship publicly known.

Why did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler end?

This Wednesday, December 28, Isabel Preysler announced the end of her sentimental relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa. “ Mario and I have decided to end our relationship definitively (…) I do not want to make any more statements and I thank my friends and the media for helping us in this decision,” were the words of the now ex-partner of the Peruvian writer.

According to the magazine ¡Hola!, Isabel Preysler stated that the reason for her breakup with Mario Vargas Llosa was not due to infidelity or third parties, but rather both have lost, “little by little, the illusion of the beginning” .

For her part, the journalist Mamen Sánchez told the same outlet that in mid-December, after a scene of jealousy, the novelist would have left her partner’s residence, where they both lived. “It wasn’t the first time that Mario left the house,” she explained.

“It had already happened on one occasion before for the same cause, and that this attitude is recurring is what has convinced Isabel that it is not worth continuing to bet on a relationship without a future that makes both of them unhappy,” said the communicator.