Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabella Preysler They began to write their own love story in 2015, when the writer was still married to Patricia Llosa, who is his cousin and mother of his children. At that time, she publicly communicated through the Twitter account of her daughter Morgana de ella that the images that the press had disseminated about her closeness with the author of “The city and the Dogs” it took her by surprise.

Although at first MVLl’s close environment showed him to be reluctant to openly establish a relationship with Julio Iglesias’ ex-wife, with the passage of time they reestablished cordial and friendly ties. The story of the Spanish-Filipino writer and celebrity, however, had already been written several years ago. Find out how they met and what were the snapshots that revealed their love relationship.

How did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler met in 1986 , when she interviewed him for Hola! magazine. At that time, the Spanish woman was engaged to the Minister of Economy and Finance of the first government of Felipe González, Miguel Boyer.

Mario Vargas Llosa met Isabel Preyler due to an interview she did with him. Photo: composition LR/Hola! Magazine/Vanitis

As a result of that first meeting, the Boyer-Preysler couple extended friendly ties with the author of “La casa verde” and Patricia Llosa. This is how Isabel explained it in an interview. “From the interview, Miguel -Boyer- and I established a good friendship with Mario and his wife, which has been maintained over the years.” She explained herself.

Isabel Preysler frequented the couple made up of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa. Photo: Triunfo Arciniegas Blog/reference

What photograph revealed the romance of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler?

It was the year 2015 when the same magazine that led them to meet revealed some snapshots of Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa. The images revealed the lunch that both had shared in Madrid, upon their return from London, as they were invited by the Prince of Wales to the Porcelanosa dinner.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler captured leaving a restaurant in Madrid. Previously, they were together in London. Photo: composition LR/Magazine Hello!

A week after the first portraits of the couple were released, another graphic test confirmed their relationship. A romantic dinner for two, once again, in the Spanish capital.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler had a second outing to eat. On that occasion the writer gave statements about his marriage to Patricia. Photo: composition LR/Hola Magazine!

That was the first time they appeared together in public before the media; however, they did not hide. The Nobel Prize winner offered a few brief statements to clarify his situation with the mother of his children, Patricia.

“The only thing I confirm is that I am separated. I simply say that I am separated and I have no further statements to make about my private life, ”she stated bluntly.