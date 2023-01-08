Mario Vargas Llosa has been on everyone’s lips after confirming the end of his eight-year relationship with the Spanish socialite Isabel Preysler, but both preferred not to delve into the reasons that led to their separation. Now, the writer is giving something to talk about again, as he is soon to meet with his ex-wife Patricia Llosa to celebrate the wedding of his granddaughter Josefina, Gonzalo Vargas Llosa’s eldest daughter. The event will take place next March.

As confirmed by the newspaper El Español, Josefina will marry the 26-year-old Mexican engineer Emiliano Camarena. In addition, the media details, this event will be the reason for the ex-spouses to be face to face, since they kept their distance during the time that the author of “La fiesta del chivo” was dating Isabel.

Patricia Llosa has a point of view regarding the separation of Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: composition LR/Vanitatis/Lecturas

The commitment of Josefina Vargas Llosa and Emiliano Camarena

Josefina Vargas Llosa and Emiliano Camarena currently live in New York; However, the official commitment took place in the groom’s hometown, Jalisco, Mexico, in March 2022. According to the photos published on their social networks, the special moment took place at a romantic dinner with an impressive sunset. background.

The engineer surprised her with a diamond ring and, kneeling down, asked her to marry him. “I will choose you a thousand times. I said yes” , reads the description of Josefina’s publication. With this news, the young woman, who works at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as a strategic analyst, has achieved the impossible: unite her grandparents in what will be the most important day of her life.

This was the request for the hand of the granddaughter of Mario Vargas Llosa. Photo: Instagram

Isabel Preysler was invited to the wedding?

Isabel Preysler was never invited to Josefina and Emiliano’s wedding. The reason was due to the fact that the socialite did not have a good relationship with the children of Mario Vargas Llosa, Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana, who never accepted the courtship of her parent.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa began their relationship in mid-2015. Photo: El País

“Mario’s children have never put up with his girlfriend, and he always saw them alone when they came to Spain. They have seen how overwhelmed their father was in recent times and have been very happy about the break, “revealed the magazine Lecturas.

This would have been the trigger between the relationship between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler

The journalist Beatriz Cortázar dropped a ‘bombshell’ by revealing the supposed reason for the separation between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. According to her version, the ex-partner had a strong argument on November 30, during the early hours of the morning, after arriving home from the Moët et Chandon party.

The novelist would have entered the bathroom where the socialite was and made a scene of jealousy for her, without taking into account that she was on the phone with the woman from the press. After the exchange of words, Vargas Llosa left the house they shared in Puerta de Hierro in Madrid.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa had a relationship for almost 8 years. Photo: archive La República/Composition LR

Two days later, the writer from Arequipa sent her the draft of his new novel as an apology, without waiting for Isabel’s response. The famous Filipina responded with a letter in her own handwriting in which she asked him to remove all things from her house, because she no longer wanted to know anything more about hers.

What was Patricia Llosa’s reaction after learning about the separation of MVLL and Isabel Preysler?

Patricia Llosa, who had a 50-year marriage with Mario Vargas Llosa, would have ruled on the separation of the writer with Isabel Preysler. According to the Informalia media, the lady felt “satisfaction” with the distance from her.

Characters ended their romance after announcing it 8 years ago to the surprise of Patricia Llosa. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo / La República

“She was convinced that this relationship was not for life and time has proved her right (…) She is savoring what she considers revenge after being abandoned by Mario to go with Preysler. He had a very bad time, for what he considered a betrayal. It is one of those who think that where they are given, they are taken. Even so, he feels sorry for the situation of the one who has been the man of his life,” said the source close to the aforementioned medium.

Mario Vargas Llosa breaks his silence

The 86-year-old writer Mario Vargas Llosa spoke for the first time about his separation with Isabel Preysler. Spanish media approached him outside his house in Madrid on January 1, after having celebrated the New Year in Paris. A reporter asked him: “All I want is to confirm the interview that Isabel has given,” said the Spanish reporter.

Then, they asked him about the rumors of jealousy between the ex-partner. “Is not true. They are not true. The reasons for the rupture do not exist”, replied the Peruvian author. Likewise, he spoke about his state of health. “I feel very well.”