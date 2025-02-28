02/27/2025



Updated 02/28/2025 at 05: 02h.





‘The island of temptations‘continues with a season that is having absolute success thanks, above all, to the Montoya phenomenon that has hooked the entire audience. Thus, this Thursday ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ (Telecinco) analyzed the last program that had been issued in the chain but made a paragraph to announce that Mario VaquerizoAlaska husband, had spoken about being tempting in the next edition of the program. Some resounding words of the leader of Nancys Rubias who were heard by his wife who was a collaborator on the set of the Mediaset morning.

‘Ana Rosa’s program’ arrived at ‘El Aperititive’ opening the section with the latest in ‘The island of temptations’. An update of the program in which the confrontation of Montoya with Manuel monopolized all eyes, although what would come later would also leave the viewers to the screen, since Jano Mecha, co -presenter of the morning, announced that the husband of a program collaborator offered as was offered as tempting For the next edition of the space.

The Tertullian in question was Alaska and, therefore, Mario Vaquerizo The character he had talked about being tempting in ‘The island of temptations‘, whose statements were issued by’ Ana Rosa’s program ‘.

“I’m looking forward to me from tempting at ‘The island of temptations’,” he began by saying Mario Vaquerizo. «I would be thinking about what I leave at home and with which I am leaving that also has another at home. That is an exercise of professionalism that laughs, ”said the singer. “I would not like to see the forgetfulness with another, I put myself like a Hungarian cat like them, what happens is that they cannot complain because they also die with the others,” said the artist about the participants of ‘The island of temptations‘









After the words of Mario Vaquerizo On participating as a tempting in the program, Alaska reacted immediately. “Notice that I don’t see it,” said the collaborator of ‘Ana Rosa’s program’. “He would always be partying with them, it would be their tears cloth … but tempting is bored at five minutes,” said the Telecinco morning gathering.

Of course, Alaska was clear about what would happen if Mario Vaquerizo outside ‘The island of temptations’. “Of course, I would get jealous, one is not made of stone,” said the collaborator of ‘Ana Rosa’s program’.