A stupy almost takes it to the other neighborhood, but Mario Vaquerizo It is already almost one hundred percent to return to action with its blond nancys. Before climbing the stage and facing the Giatutto (the rotating platform from which it fell during a concert in Extremadura last October), the singer and showman heats engines with a new single called ‘Reset’ who has presented with a funny press release that emulates a medical part … but of the psychiatric specialty. “Everything is shown that the feverish consumption of beer bottles allows and express pilgrim ideas, such as” the carded saved my life, “says the report, which concludes with this diagnosis:” Although its appearance and unleashed verbiage suggests otherwise, the patient’s mental lucidity is out of any doubt. “

Why has you decided to reset?

I have copied it to Debbie Harry from Blondie: “When things go wrong, you have to have the balls to admit and reset.” This can be applied to my fall, which could have been deadly, or a relationship, due to the lack of sincerity with ourselves.

Apart from the accident, which one has had its last great reset on its own decision, and not overshadowed?









Now I just did two. I have pissed down a lot because it is raining and I was going to fuck the carded, but then I have reset and reassured myself. I did the other yesterday, because there was one thing that was not as I wanted, and I paid it with my team shouting and making it bad. But I also reset telling up to three. I don’t like being shouting all day and being a asshole, even if he is right.

But reset with truly important things, scares.

Because people are very cowardly, they are installed in paternalism, in the lack of effort. That is an involution. You have to self -educate and when you see that you don’t like something, you should not turn your back on reality, or go as a victim. Victimism is a pain.

The song comes with the perfect timing because the entire world seems to need a reset, don’t you think?

We were already visionary with the ‘Nancyrubismo’, which is the do it yourself singing over pre -recorded, because now it is what prevails. There is nothing more to see Eurovision. And now, with the reset we do not want to annex anyone (sic), we just mean that it is good to reset at the moment in which things that are starting to stop making fun are happening. I am in favor of the advances, but not if they fuck the advances we have achieved for a long time. You have to keep the good of all times. And I would recommend to the whole world that it is reset, that it is not so polarized, that it does not advocate for the culture of cancellation, that we believe in freedom and the rights that it has cost so much to achieve, and that we do not go back like crabs, because that is cowards.

Would Lord Trump also recommend a reset?

He doesn’t need it because he is very clear from the first moment. He has not cheated anyone, and with that I am not saying that he is in favor of Trump. But if you can boast something, that’s it. He has been democratically chosen, and it is how bad democracy has, which is sometimes wrong. What cannot be is to complain only when it is good for you. So you will have to fuck and endure. He has put his country again as the first world power, and his voters are applauding him because he is fulfilling what he promised.

Don’t your attitude seem a bit dangerous?

Yes, I am not interested in Donald Trump. Just as pop icon, because it comes from the world of entertainment as Zelenski, but of course, because I don’t live in the United States. It is a country that I only like at the playful level. Anyway, dangerous is life, dangerous is the Giratutto (laughs).

When they told him that he was still blind by the fall, he had to go fear.

My colleagues saw me unconscious on the floor with my eyes open for three minutes, but I was aware of gravity three days. Upon waking up in bed and not seeing anything I got welcomed, but I welcomed myself more the next day because the prognosis they gave me was that maybe I didn’t see again. But as I began to recover vision immediately, although it was little, I threw forward thanks to the fact that I had a positive attitude since I was surrounded by the people who love me and by great doctors.

I think that in the Marras concert I was somewhat clueless, by the way he had with a television that canceled a program.

Yes, I had a labor disagreement, let’s say so. I had a Apalabrada TV thing and they told me not without giving me any explanation. I felt sad, I didn’t find answers, and I felt insecurity, because when they tell you that you don’t ask yourself if it will be because you don’t serve. That’s why I put the Giratutto where I put it, too close to the edge of the stage, in a “here I am” plan.

As fans number one of New York Dolls, I imagine that David Johansen’s death has already hurt you a lot.

I opened David Johansen with the Nancys on his last tour, in 2005. I took many photos with him, there is one on Instagram but I have many more that I will not hang because I have no need for more exhibition. I could not talk to him much for not knowing English, but I stay with those moments I had with him, that I can tell my grandchildren (laughs). I look very reflected in him, saving the distances, because he was a very thin, effeminate man, dressed as a woman, but was completely heterosexual. The New York Dolls were accepted in New York and nobody said anything bad about them, but they still call me fag. That is, we are still going back. Maybe my mother -in -law would now put her in jail for letting her sixteen -year -old daughter get over Carmen Maura, as she did in ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the pile’. Now, if you say or do something that does not go with the trend to follow, they throw you from the country. But come on, I say all this because I get very intense and I get along very well with you, because in reality I am happy, I keep doing what comes out of my pussy, and while you have a good background, good tail and be educated, everything is fine.