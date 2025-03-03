The Nancys Ruybias, which begin tour this Wednesday, have visited the set of El Hormiguero. Mario Vaquerizo, leader of the band, has told details of his fall at the Horteralia Festival last October. For the first time, in addition, the singer appeared without a collar that according to him “it made me look like the giraffe women of Serengeti.”

“For the first time in my life, at 50 years, I am taking singing classes “, Vaquerizo revealed. “It is because the larynx crushed me, which is a muscle and I must do vocal exercises, as with a straw to blow and that the puffs are inflated.”

Mario Vaquerizo appealed to humor to say that you have to laugh at oneself, even when it falls. “Cardado and lacquer saved my life.” He added in his sense of humor saying that he put on three liters of lacquer and that the ozone layer was bothered with him.

Even so, his bandmates, among them, his sister Marta (along with Juanpe and Miguel), did said that the scare was capital, and that they came to believe “That was gone.”

Mario, Juanpe and Marta, by Nancys Rubias Ceded

Vaquerizo has remembered Alaska, his wife “the best in the world”, who insisted on bringing him to the emergency room because he saw nothing. “I only saw flowers around me.”

Mario Vaquerizo has told that the fall caused him to eat. And that fed on buns that I had never tried before and from hospital snacks where he was entered.