Also Mario joined the street protests in Franceagainst the pension reform wanted by President Macron which increases the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years and which the protesters are calling for the unconditional withdrawal.

Yesterday was the last unsuccessful meeting between the French government and the labor unionswith the bargaining that lasted just 55 minutes, which caused the rekindling of the demonstrations, which Mario evidently did not want to miss.

On the sign of the protester dressed as Mario, one of the modified Super Mario Bros. The Movie posters, we can read “Social achievements can be defended at all levels”. Of course, the video game nature of the pun will not have escaped you.

Someone, commenting on the image, tried to point out that in reality Mario is especially at ease with the noblesdriven as he is to help princesses and save kingdoms, but they are details.

The important thing is to see avideo game icon enter the social dispute, leaving its imaginary reference to present itself as a heritage of humanity, which in the end uses it a little as it wishes.