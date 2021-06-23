The president of the CHS, Mario Urrea, points out that the Ministry “works with the scenario” that there will be enough desalinated water in the year 2027 to supply the cut of the Transfer for irrigation, estimated at about 100 cubic hectometres per year from that date , half of what is transferred today. He specified that the increase in flow production is the responsibility of Acuamed. “I suppose that the General Directorate of Water will be supervising the state society to meet those deadlines,” he said. The part that concerns the CHS is the interconnection of the desalination plants, fundamentally that of Torrevieja, with the infrastructure of the Postrasvase. “We must also comply within that period of 2027.”

The plan consists of increasing Torrevieja’s capacity to 120 hectometres, and the Águilas and Valdelentisco plants by another 70. Can it be the case that this desalination capacity is not reached in time to increase? “Obviously, if the plants were not expanded on that date, there would be no volume of water available, but it is a scenario that the Confederation and the General Water Directorate do not consider. We hope to arrive on time “, answered Urrea.

He pointed out, on the other hand, that supply flows can be reassigned to irrigated areas through a new regulatory development, without the need to resort to drought decrees, as was done previously. These are desalinated volumes that the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla does not use at certain times, and that could be assigned to crops.