For a month now, Peruvians and foreigners have flocked to the Natural History Museum in Lima to see twelve vertebrae, four ribs and a pelvis. But above all to shake hands with a bony man whose pants are dancing: Mario Urbina Schmitt, the discoverer of Perucetus colossus, a prehistoric cetacean that swam in the depths of the Peruvian coast 39 million years ago. A single vertebrae of this creature weighs more than 100 kilos and it is estimated that on average it would have reached 197 tons. Almost fifty tons more than a blue whale, the animal that until before this discovery had the belt of being the heaviest in history.

This Saturday morning in August, Urbina is being besieged by a dozen families who are fighting for a photo with him, in the room that houses the incomplete skeleton. From the ceiling, a colorful gigantography announces what could well be a circus marvel. Children and adults are amazed by the silhouette of Perucetus colossus: huge and plump body like that of a manatee and a head as small as a pin. The representation of the head, in reality, is a mystery to be solved, since no trace has yet been found in the Ocucaje desert, the great fossil cemetery in Ica, south of Lima.

One of the many ladies thanks Urbina for having registered the marine beast with a nationalist name, thus making him an “ambassador of Peru”, and then asks him when he will continue the search for the monster. Urbina, who in recent weeks has shown off his eccentricity to respond to the press, clears his doubts with brutal honesty: “Before I go back to the desert I want to gain weight. I look like a skull. They have awarded me a mess, ”he says, leaning on his cane.

Visitors observe the whale Perucetus colossus, in Lima. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

Mario Urbina has dedicated at least 40 of his 61 years to unearthing unimaginable beings in inaccessible areas, exposed to radiation, and in the midst of hurricane force winds. And you can see it. Her face and his arms have taken on a permanent tan that contrasts with his torso. His eyes, which were originally dark brown, have brightened. The effect, he says, is that he sees worse and worse. From chewing sand in the desert so much his teeth got infected and now all his teeth are false. He has used a cane for four years, because one day he began to limp on his right leg. He thinks it’s from a misapplied injection that could have affected his sciatic nerve. But Urbina does not want certainties. He resists stepping foot in a hospital and being advised to withdraw from the expeditions. His life plan remains firm: die on top of a fossil.

Added to his ills is a considerable weight loss that places him well below 60 kilos and for which many of his acquaintances have asked him with concern if he has any disease. He assures that the last few months, before becoming a celebrity, he has spent his time eating fried plantains from two failed trips to the Ocucaje desert where he did not find any more bones of the Perucetus colossus with his team. And not finding anything means losing money and running out of budget. That’s why he often says, half jokingly, half seriously, that this monster has ruined him.

Ten years have passed since Mario Urbina accidentally discovered a part of the Perucetus colossus fossil, on a promontory where he had passed many times. It took him four years to convince the scientific community that it was bone and not rock; and six years to excavate meters and meters of solid rock — first by hand with a pick, chisel and hammer, and then with machinery — to obtain enough bone evidence, calculate its dimensions, carry out a myriad of studies and apply to the Nature magazine that published the research. on August 2 and, with this, certified his birth (Urbina shares co-authorship with fifteen scientists). All with foreign financing. Urbina is against asking the Peruvian State for money, because he considers that paleontology has a lot of gamble and he would not want to justify frustrated missions of several months.

But Mario Urbina is not only the man who has discovered the heaviest animal that has inhabited the Earth. His singularity is not reduced to being a researcher who refuses to extend his hand to the State. He is one of the most respected paleontologists in the world, but he never took paleontology courses. What’s more, he hasn’t finished school. He stayed in the second year of high school. “The previous efforts of the Ministry of Culture have persecuted me like an animal and they have wanted to put me in jail because for years I have unearthed fossils without his permission. They have never let me dig because I haven’t finished school. They have always underestimated me ”, he denies in his vertebrate laboratory.

Mario Urbina, in the Natural History Museum of Lima. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

It’s Monday and today Natural History Museum of the National University of San Marcos it is not open to the public. Therefore, your most illustrious host will be able to serve us. Mario Urbina lights the first of the ten cigarettes that he will smoke this afternoon. “I can run out of water in the desert, but not without cigarettes,” he used to say. On a wooden table you can see the plaster of an ancient crocodile, the head of a sea lion, and a radio covered in dust. A few steps away, dozens of used glue sticks and a faded newspaper clipping on a wooden piece of furniture where they refer to Urbina as the Indiana Jones of the Peruvian desert.

In addition to Perucetus colossus, this fossil hunter who began unearthing human skeletons as a teenager in a colonial cemetery located in Chaclacayo, a district east of Lima, has other milestones to his credit: in 2001 he discovered the fossil of a horse South American with 300 thousand years old; the following year a penguin skeleton from six million years ago that bears his last name: Spheniscus urbinai; in 2007 a giant sloth from 12 thousand years ago that was also baptized with his last name: Megatherium urbinai. But one of his most famous finds happened in 2018 when he found the first footed whale in South America dating back 42 million years. Last year he was not far behind: he presented the remains of the Ocucaje basilosaurus, an ancestor of a whale dating back 36 million years. In most of those excavations, Eusebio Díaz, one of his workers, made payments to the land with liquor and tobacco. His team is essential and that is why he recognizes his work every time he is in front of an audience.

“I want to blow up the area to find the head and teeth of Perucetus. It is the only way to know what he ate and what his lifestyle was. And I’m not going to wait another six years to find out. I only ask the authorities that they let me work in peace and that they declare the zone intangible to ward off land traffickers,” demands Mario Urbina, tapping with his cane as the afternoon fades away. Tomorrow the visitors will return to the museum, and this emaciated man will be on time, waiting for them in front of the vertebrae of the Perucetus colossus. “For me it is the opportunity to touch people and thank them. No one had ever come to thank me before”, says Urbina and throws the last cigarette butt on the ground. He goes to the bakery. It’s lunch time.

