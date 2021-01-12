The time has come to see Mario in action, this time in a never-before-seen transformation to face the villain Bowser, who turned into a colossal beast and is destroying everything in his path.

The new game of Nintendo switch, Super Mario 3D World, will hit the market on February 12 and in addition to containing everything we saw in the original title of Wii U, will also include the expansion called Bowser’s Fury.

Nintendo released this Tuesday a trailer with the gameplay of Bowser’s Fury, in which we will see Mario become a feline version of the ‘super saiyan‘and join forces with Bowser Jr. to confront his own father, who has turned completely evil.

We also recommend: The Last of Us: 8 years later they find a terrifying easter egg

Is Mario Super Saiyan or Super Sonic?

The video in the networks of Nintendo generated great expectations immediately, especially for the brand new transformation that will undergo Mario to fight his arch enemy.

This transformation generated many reactions on social networks and fans could not avoid making the comparison with the super saiyan version of Goku or the Super Sonic from Sega.

The picture of Mario dressed as a cat, but with his golden hair up and up, as he prepares to ram Bowser, circulated on Twitter and became a trend immediately.

The game in Switch It will be a port that originally came out in 2013, with a 3D setting and totally oriented to the platform, having the possibility of choosing Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad as characters.

However, Bowser’s Fury is totally new content and it is striking to see that Mario joins forces with Bowser Jr., who will use the brush Super Mario Sunshine to perform actions in the game.



