The United States is betting on Mario Draghi to remove the Vatican and China

United States is Italy I’m “close partners and allies“And Washington hopes to strengthen” the excellent cooperation “between the two countries,” both as allies in the Born than as a long-standing economic partner ”, but the White House does not forget the Vatican.

It is under these auspices that the visit of the American Secretary of State opens, Antony Blinken, arrived yesterday in Rome and then expected to Matera, at least according to a note from the US State Department, in which the beautiful country is defined as “a key ally of Born, a leader and guarantor of security in the international community and a reliable partner ”.

L’Italy plays a crucial role in ensuring transatlantic security, in particular in securing the southern flank of the Alliance and through its participation in missions Un is Born in Iraq, Kosovo, Lebanon is Afghanistan – the text continues, in which Washington also recognizes our country “an important role in deploying international support for progress in Libya“.

In reality, more than onItaly, with whom since when Mario Draghi is in government the harmony is excellent, the real crux of the meetings of Blinken will cover the Vatican is Pope francesco: this morning the two will have a private interview.

Obviously i contents of the meeting they will be top secret but very knowledgeable environments deep state reveal that the topic will probably also be touched upon China. This will be the most important part of the trip to the beautiful country for the US administration.

Though Joe Biden he is the second Catholic president in American history, after John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and with Bergoglio personal relationships are excellent, there is an issue that is very close to the heart of the American administration and that is, ça it goes without saying, of the relationship deemed too close between the Holy See and the Chinese regime.

Because the real goal of the new US administration is bring back under the Euro-Atlantic umbrella not just the dodger Europe license plate Merkel is Macron but also the Vatican of Pope francesco. This is the strategic plan of Joe Biden: “Detach” Bergoglio from China of Xi Jinping and bring the Holy See back under the American wing.

The fear is that the “provisional” agreements regarding the bishops – which Washington considers asymmetrical and too biased in favor of the Chinese – can become something deeper, up to the point of establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing in the near future, used by the latter as a “portal” of entry towards theWest.

In short, something very similar to a “Silk Road“. Needless to say, as for theEurope, also in this case the United States rely heavily on the support of Mario Draghi to reach the target. Not only as Italian Prime Minister but also as authoritative member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and, as explained by Oltretetevere, a personality very much listened to by Pope francesco.