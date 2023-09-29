Mourning in the world of journalism. Mario Tascón (Ponferrada, 1962), pioneer of internet journalism and digital communication in Spain and one of its main media transformers, died this Friday at the age of 60 in Buenos Aires. This was announced on social networks by his own company, the consulting firm Prodigioso Volcán that he founded in 2010. According to the first information, the cause of his death was a stroke.

«Mario Tascón, founder of this Prodigious Volcano, has left us unexpectedly tonight. “We are sad and still trying to assimilate the news,” they wrote in a message on their X profile, in which they added that they hope to honor him soon. “We miss him a lot,” they conclude.

Tascón had traveled to the Argentine capital to participate in a series of meetings with journalists. In fact, one day before his death he had collaborated in a talk on Opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence and its application in newsrooms, according to the Gabo Foundation website, an institution of which he was one of the most prominent ambassadors during the last decade.

He began his academic training studying Teaching at the University of León and then continued with Psychology studies at the National University of Distance Education (UNED). His professional career began in October 1984 when he was one of the founders of the weekly Bierzo 7, which he directed until its closure in 2016.

Pioneer of media digitization



He was director of the infographics section of the newspaper El Mundo between 1989 and 1994, a role for which he received important recognition, but his career took a significant turn in the late nineties when he promoted the digital version of El Mundo.

Likewise, he was director of the digital content area of ​​Grupo Prisa, where he was responsible for supervising the websites of various media such as El País, Cinco Días, As, Cadena SER, among others. He also played a prominent role in promoting the Spanish language and effective communication as president of the Urgent Spanish Foundation (Fundéu).

In 2010 he was one of the founding partners of Prodigioso Volcán, the consulting firm dedicated to advising media and companies on issues related to digital communication and new technologies.