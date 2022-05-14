Nintendo shared a new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League. But this time this advance is special, since it comes in Latin Spanish.

Yes, the company has been sharing content in our language sporadically for a long time and this is a new occasion. This is how a new preview arrives with narration included that allows us to understand how it works strikethe name of this peculiar sport.

As such, the strike It is inspired by soccer but with teams of 5 vs. 5 players. Most of the rules of this discipline are applied, but it also gives a lot of freedom.

To the extent that it is possible to push an opponent and make him hit the electrified barrier that surrounds the playing field. But the pushes also serve to boost our companions and make them advance faster. It is an interesting strategy game.

Source: Nintendo.

What would become of a game of Mario without power ups or powers? So the trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League it also shows some of them, such as the classic banana peel or shells.

Among the characters that can be used to play are Mario, Luigithe Princess peach Y Yoshibut they can still be seen in action at Bowser, Donkey Kong either Wario. They all have different features and abilities that can be taken advantage of.

Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer shows the ‘hyper kicks’

In addition to pushing a teammate forward, the game has special shots loaded with power, which in the localized version are called ‘hyper kicks’.

These are accompanied by a special effect and are unstoppable. They are so strong that they are worth two goals instead of one and destroy everything in their path. Something that can be used in the game are accessories to improve the attributes of the characters although this implies some things.

Source: Nintendo.

as highlighted the trailer from Mario Strikers: Battle League the game will go on sale on June 10 worldwide. It is possible for up to eight players to participate in local games, but also challenge others through the Internet.

In online matches it is possible for up to 20 players to participate by joining the Club Strikers. This is how you can earn points and make your club the best for each season. It is a very worthwhile title.

If you want to know more about the games of Nintendo consult landgamer. We still have more information about video games in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.