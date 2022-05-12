Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 10th and Nintendo has released a new trailer for football in the Mushroom Kingdom, in which you can discover more gameplay details including all the ways in which players can hit, electrocute and hit opponents with a flying kick to make their way to victory. In Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, players can choose from familiar faces from the series including Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong and Toad, and play locally for up to eight players or participate in online competitions. Players can use a Team Tackle to help a teammate cover extra ground, knock down opponents, or grab a Strike Orb to unleash a Hyperfire for two points. Players can also implement more complex strategies by wearing outfits that can be equipped to increase stats, which will vary depending on the character, such as increased speed and shooting to increase scoring potential, or increase strength to resist tackles. Each character also has their own custom Striker style. In Club Strikers online only mode players can create their own club, with up to 20 strikers, or join an existing one and compete against other clubs to earn points and climb the leaderboard each season. Club owners can customize their kit and, after each match, earn tokens to use for customizing the club’s stadium.