One of the most pleasant surprises of the nintendo direct From the past february 9 was the revelation of Mario Strikers: Battle League. That’s right, the beloved soccer franchise will be receiving a new delivery this year in the Switch, and according to recent classifications, the title could contain microtransactions.

A classification by ESRB specifically mentions that the title will have “in-app purchases”:

However, the classification of PEGI makes no mention of this, just says that there will be things like “Violence“, so we will have to wait a little longer to know if Mario Strikers: Battle League yes it will have microtransactions or not.

The trailer revealed that the initial roster of characters will be quite limited with only 10 players to choose from. Because of this, we should not be surprised if Nintendo decides to sell us additional characters as DLC, but again, this has not been 100% confirmed yet.

Mario Strikers: Battle League comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch next June 10.

Publisher’s note: It would make sense that Nintendo wanted to add more characters as DLC, although the community probably won’t be too happy about it. If it were a free-to-play experience there wouldn’t be such a problem, but here we are talking about a game that will be sold at full price.

Via: nintendo life