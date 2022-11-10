A few months after its debut in stores, today Nintendo released one free demo from Mario Striker: Battle League Football in the’eShop of Switch, now available for download.

This trial version allows you to play with one selection of characters, stages and modesthus allowing you to experience first-hand the characteristics of the Nintendo Switch arcade sports title that mixes soccer, special skills and blows of mind.

There are however limitations on the number of games you can play in the Mario Strikers: Battle League Football demo. In fact, players can face up to a maximum of seven quick games and one time the Cannon Cup, the only competition included in the Cup Battles. In any case, the “attempts” available should be enough to get an idea of ​​the game.

And if not, we suggest you read our Mario Strikers: Battle League Football review, in which Alessandro Bacchetta states:

“Super Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has kept us entertained for hours and hours, in its mix between futsal and scrolling fighting games. It has excellent controls, mechanics that are not very simple but layered and complex, which integrate well with each other and, carried at the highest level, they generate an intense, adrenaline-fueled and very varied experience. As well as very varied, unlike the number of characters (“only” ten, for now), are the statistics and skills of the players. We also greatly appreciated the vivacity of the ball, and the realism of its movements, capable of generating unpredictable situations: a real rarity for games of this genre. The limited number of modes and contents, together with some uncertain mechanics (the through ball in particular), prevent the game to achieve excellence. He remains, together with Mario Tennis Aces, the best Mario sportsman of the era in high definition. An overbearing return to metal! “