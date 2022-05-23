Mario Strikers: Battle League Football it shows itself with a new one trailer and with two spot unpublished that illustrate the various features of the game arriving on June 10 on Nintendo Switch.

Announced at Nintendo Direct in February, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will draw us into exciting five-on-five matches soccer style but with an emphasis on special moves.

In fact, we will be able to perform precision dribbling, counter the opponents to steal the ball and make very powerful shots on goal using the skills of the various characters, obviously coming from the series. Super Mario Bros.

“Go for the goal by dribbling, passing the ball to your teammates and exploiting tackles, tools and devastating special shots. If you spot a ball on the field, catch it and charge it while the opponents are distracted to unleash an hyperthroat, a special shot that allows you to score two goals instead of one! “, reads the synopsis of the game.

“Customize your squad however you like by assigning equipment that changes not only the appearance of the players, but also stats such as speed, strength and accuracy of passing.”

“Up to eight players, four per team, can compete on the same Nintendo Switch console. In addition to single matches, the online game will include Club Striker mode, which allows 20 players to join forces to try to climb the world rankings.”