Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballnext coming June 10 on Nintendo Switch. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview the most important gameplay elements that make up the game system, including the possibility of hinder our opponents to avoid scoring a goal.

Let’s enjoy the new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football together. Good vision!

TRICKS, CONTRASTS AND GOALS IN PROFUSION IN THE NEW TRAILER DEDICATED TO MARIO STRIKERS: BATTLE LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Get ready for no-holds-barred action on the pitch in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football due out on Friday, June 10, 2022

12 May, 2022 – Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be launched for Nintendo Switch on June 10th and introduces Strike, a five-on-five sport that encourages chaos and where anything is allowed to win. It’s like football, if football had no referees or rules. In the new trailer Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – Overview (Nintendo Switch) More gameplay details can be discovered, including all the ways players can hit, electrocute and fly-kick opponents to fight their way to victory.

In Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, players can choose from familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom, including Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong and Toad, and play locally * for up to eight players or participate in online competitions. ** Players can use a Contrast to help a teammate cover extra ground, knock down opponents, or grab a Strike Ball to unleash a Hyperthrown for two points. The Strike has no fouls, so you can make the other team wish they’ve never crossed cleats with you!

Even without rules, protection is key. Although the game is accessible to all, players can also implement more complex strategies by wearing flashy outfits that can be equipped to increase stats, which will vary between characters, such as increased speed and shooting to increase scoring potential, or increase strength to resist contrasts. Each character also has their own custom Striker style for you to discover.

Once equipped, players can reunite their fearsome friends in Club Strikers online-only mode. Here, players can create their own club, with up to 20 strikers, or join an existing one and compete against other clubs to earn points and climb the leaderboard each season. Club owners can customize their kit and, after each match, earn tokens to use for customizing the club’s stadium.

Hit the pitch for no-holds-barred action with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, a five-on-five sport that encourages melee and allows for any action to win. Choose from familiar faces of the Mushroom Kingdom and strike, lighten and hit opponents with a flying kick to make your way to victory as soon as Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is launched for Nintendo Switch Friday 10 June.

* Additional accessories, games and / or systems may be required for multiplayer mode, sold separately.

** This software includes modes or features that require an internet connection and a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Any online game modes require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. To use online services, you need to create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant agreement. Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some online services may not be available in all countries. Learn more about Nintendo Switch Online paid memberships.

