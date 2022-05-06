Nintendo has released a new one trailer Japanese of Mario Strikers Battle League Footballin which we can see so many minutes of gameplay. The video shows the various moves of the characters and some features of the game.

We can see for example the Hyper Stike (aka the “super shot”) by Waluigi, which evokes creepers that grab opponents as the ball goes into the net. Also included is Peach’s Hyper Strike, which is capable of forming a heart around enemies and blocking them following an infatuation with the Princess. The Mario Strikers Battle League Football gameplay trailer also showcases the characters’ game armor customization. Some, for example, can improve stats, such as resisting hits more or hitting the ball harder or increasing movement speed.

Mario Strikers Battle League Football will include online features with multiple modes. THE confirmed characters they are Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, Princess Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario and Waluigi.

There exit date Mario Strikers Battle League Football is set for June 10, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. You can read our preview of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football here.