Daisy is not one of the characters of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football ei fan they didn’t take it well at all, declaring war on Nintendo in the name of their darling. Mario’s house announced Mario Strikers: Battle League Football in February and will soon be launching it on the market,

At the time, Daisy’s fans were unhappy with the absence of their sweetheart princess, but had hoped she hadn’t been shown because the 3D model wasn’t finished yet. Recently, however, Nintendo has revealed which characters will be usable as footballers and Daisy was not there, sparking a small uproar, with reactions that were also very heated.

The bottom line is that in between WTFs, fans got active and started asking for Daisy to be included in the game, vocally complaining about her absence. To many she may seem absurd and a bit childish, but it actually makes sense (at least to them), since Daisy was featured in the two previous Mario Strikers: Super Mario Strikers for GameCube and Mario Strikers Charged for Nintendo Wii.

Also a representative of “We Are Daisy’s Fan wiki“, he told Kotaku that the football series is the one in which the character of Daisy shines the most, so it’s a shame not to have her.

Making life even harder for Daisy fans is the fact that Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has a roster of playable characters. Rosalina, introduced to the world of Super Mario in 2007 with Super Mario Galaxy. Why is she and the veteran Daisy is not?

Who knows if Nintendo will listen to the screams of pain from Daisy’s fans. It’s too late to add it for launch, but maybe it could come with some DLC.