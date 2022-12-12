With pack 3 of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football to the football game for Nintendo Switch two other characters from the mariesco universe join, that is Bowser Jr. And Ostriches. Along with them, new pieces of equipment for the Crustacean set and a new stadium, Urban landscape.

This update for the game will also be free and will be available this Wednesday December 14th. We admire the new content in the trailer available below. Our review of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.

Source: Nintendo