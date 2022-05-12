Mario Strikers: Battle League Football it shows itself with a new one trailer panoramic to illustrate mechanics, modes and characters in the game coming to Nintendo Switch on June 10th.

Developed by Next Level Games, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will focus on the traditional arcade formula of fun and spectacular special moves, and in the video there are several.

“Teamwork, contrasts, objects that can overturn the result and spectacular hyperthires: these are the ingredients for victory in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football for Nintendo Switch!”, Reads the official website.

“Dive into fast-paced local multiplayer matches and team up with other players online to take your club to the top of the world rankings!”

