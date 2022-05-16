The upcoming football title of Nintendo, Mario Strikers: Battle League, is coming to Switch, but concerns have been raised about the character of Daisy. If you’ve taken a look at the roster revealed so far, you may have noticed that the other princess hasn’t been included in the promotional material, at least for now. Despite this, Daisy fans are visibly worried.

Nintendo shared a tweet, showing the team’s lineup and many in the replies wanted to know where Daisy was. She appeared in the previous two chapters, but it looks like Nintendo may want to change that this time around by adding more characters.

As you can see below, there are some passionate Daisy fans who want to know if the character will be there. Of course, even if Daisy is replaced in the latest Mario Strikers game, she could still be added in a DLC update later, similar to how characters were added in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

The game is a definite non purchase for me. Not only is Daisy still missing strikers was just a little TOO Mariofied. The grittiness was completely removed and they reused MK8 voice clips instead of recording new lines and the animations are lifeless. Lack of roster AND maps, bye https://t.co/wOxOwpC0Ch pic.twitter.com/qPN9XsMO0X – 👑 ♤ ʀᴇɴɴʏ ™ ♤ 👑 (@LittleBirdieO) May 12, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Remember what they took from us https://t.co/HVQTJzfT0n pic.twitter.com/I57cJtxSpf – Breeton Boi ✈ Momo-Con 2022 (@BreetonBoi) May 10, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



You’re really going to leave Daisy out huh? Do us a favor Nintendo, remove Toad from the game. That little mushroom guy can go somewhere else. Daisy has more competitive spirit than that second soccer ball. – Daniel328 (@ Daniel328DT) May 9, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



The current lineup in Mario Strikers: Battle League includes Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi, and Boom Boom. The game will be released on June 10, 2022 on Switch.

Source: Kotaku