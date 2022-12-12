Nintendo presented the Package 3 from Mario Strikers: Battle League Football with a trailer. This is the latest free update to the game and will be available starting Wednesday December 14, 2022 for all game owners.

The main scope of the update is undoubtedly represented by the new playable characters: Bowser Jr. and Strutz. The prince of the Koopas is a balanced character, with the highest stat represented by passing. Instead Birdo adopts an offensive style and is very skilled in Shooting and Technique.

In addition to the two characters, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Pack 3 introduces the Crustacean Set equipment, which improves Technique and Speed, and the new stage Cityscape.

As usual we expect that Pack 3 will be accompanied by a corrective patch aimed at modifying or fixing minor problems, the details of which will be revealed at the publication, scheduled as previously mentioned for Wednesday 14 December 2022.

We remind you that previously Pack 1 and 2 introduced Pauline, Diddy Kong, Daisy and Shy Guy as playable characters and that a free demo of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has been available since last month.