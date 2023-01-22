After playing at home in four of the first five league games, Murcia is now almost impregnable at home
It was the constant in the first games of the season: Mario Simón’s Real Murcia was a reliable team that scored many points away from home, although it was difficult for them to show that forcefulness when they played at home. In fact, of their first five games at Enrique Roca, the Murcian team had only achieved one victory
