After the draw against Alcorcón, Mario Simón spoke to the media that covered the match. He began by assessing the game and the sensations after a friendly against a strong opponent in the same category as Real Murcia: «Very positive, one of the games in which I am happiest despite fitting in. We have been very good with the ball, “said the coach.

The squad has adapted well to the work methodology and wants to continue growing ahead of the start of the League, against Calahorra: «From the first moment we have all followed the same line and have adapted well. We have to get to the competition well, we have shared minutes today and some players have noticed the load of games. It is important to reach the end noticing that load. Suffering is also important to pick up the rhythm of competition.

Aguza and Miku are the last two additions to date. The first of them debuted with the pimentonera jacket: «Both have arrived in very good shape. Yes, it is true that Miku comes from a long trip, from Venezuela, and then a long road to get to Murcia and we have decided to give her a couple of days to get up to speed and train separately. Sergio (Aguza) is doing well, at the rhythm of his teammates. He has played a lot in the elite, in professional football and we are happy with his arrival».

As for the possible departures from the team, he made it clear in his statements that Boris, Dani García and Fran García do not count and will have to seek accommodation in another club: «I already said last week that everyone knows their situation. From there, each one has to resolve their situation and decide what is best for their future. We are focusing attention on the players who can be with us.”

He confirmed the interest in the left-back Arnau Solà, who will soon sign for Real Murcia: «He is one of the guys we are seeing and valuing, an under-23 winger with good projection. That yes, it is necessary to emphasize once again the players of the subsidiary like Jaime and Héctor who have had a great performance against a rival like Alcorcón. If someone comes it is because we think that he is going to improve what we already have ».

He left open the possibility of incorporating another forward to put the finishing touch to an exciting squad: “We are close to closing the squad, there may be some kind of retouching but we are already putting the last pieces into the team.”

Pablo Ganet: «There is a very good human group»



The scorer of Real Murcia’s goal, Pablo Ganet, also left his impressions of how the preseason is going: “Little by little, the team is assimilating the concepts and the workload, which is noticeable. We are a compact team that wants the ball and clear ideas.”

He sees a good atmosphere in the squad and considers that the new signings are adapting correctly: «There is a base that we know each other, pieces that have to mesh and the people who have arrived come with a good predisposition. There is a very good group of people.”

Finally, the international for Equatorial Guinea feels confident for the start of the league: «Whenever I can and I have space I try to practice throwing. I feel good, with confidence and little by little I’m picking up the pace to get to the start of the League as best I can.”