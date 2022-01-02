Real Murcia has reached the Christmas break with a pass. Despite the fact that the season began with discouragement due to the demotion due to the reconfiguration of the now defunct Second Division B, the Granas began an arduous journey through the fourth Spanish football competition. Manolo Molina designed with half a million euros a squad that had to fight for promotion to return the historic entity to the recently lost place as soon as possible. With the passage of 16 days and some critical moment along the way, the group led by Mario Simón gets the go-ahead from the paprika environment that it can be a joyous campaign.

The La Mancha coach got off to a good start in Murcia with his team. The 3 victories in 5 days placed the granas in a high zone of group V of the Second Federation. Simón surprised the people of the club from the beginning because of the rectitude and methodical way in which he trains. He is one of the first to appear first thing in the morning at the Enrique Roca offices to prepare for the training session and after that he returns to continue with the meticulous work on the squad. The parameters and the monitoring carried out is another of the things that are successful for Simón, who monthly controls the weight of his footballers or the behavior of the players on and off the pitch, punishing them with financial fines when necessary.

Confidence in his work is a virtue of Simón. The one from Albacete has not changed his style of play throughout the year. He has always bet on the ball played and the presence of attacking midfielders. Despite the fact that in part of the league competition the results came out negatively with 1 victory in 7 games, the coach has never turned the wheel as previous officials did, such as Adrián Hernández, who looked for a chameleonic Murcia to adapt to rival.

The Albacete has not changed his style of play and has always opted for the presence in attack of the midfielders



Personality

Personality is another of the strengths that Mario Simón has shown. The coach has been self-critical at all times with his work and that of his players when the judgments of the fans have intensified on the pepper dressing room, but once they managed to stabilize the situation with a good run of matches, he has never wanted to settle accounts on his position in the club nor has he made a high-sounding statement that would expose the club or any of its members. He has even known how to rectify with the protagonists who have earned it and has changed his mind when they have deserved it, as with Pablo Haro. The Segovian was even invited to leave during the last days of the summer transfer market, but he has earned a place in the starting eleven through effort and Simón has rewarded him.

He has lacked left hand with Ismael Athuman and has not been very successful with youth squad Jorge García



But not all the path traveled by Simón during the 7 months at the helm of the paprika bench has been excellent. He maintains a constant work with the sports management and Manolo Molina entrusted to the coach’s decision some names to designate the squad. Some of them like Boris Kouassi or Javi Saura have not done the job. The forward has barely had a presence in the attack despite participating in 14 league games and even the coach already seems to have beaten the Ivorian, who has not given minutes in the last 2 games of the year. In the same way, more prominence has been expected from a Javi Saura than when he entered the pitch, he did not shine. Murcia could look for a replacement for the Murcian environment.

The quarry

He has been wrong with some players. Despite the fact that youth squad player Jorge García performed at a good level in Socuéllamos when Iván Casado left injured in the opening bars and just after the loss of Antonio López, the center-back has had no more opportunities with the first team. On the other hand, he has not managed to wake up Ismael Athuman until the month of December and has not given him more minutes in midfield. The canary has had a difficult adaptation in Murcia and his form has not been optimal in the first months, but perhaps he has lacked a left hand with the international with Kenya.

Finally, Real Murcia have missed very important points in the last minutes that would have changed the qualifying position. The draw in Enrique Roca against Pulpileño or the defeat against Eldense were two clashes in which 4 points were lost for going up and not securing the result. Despite his strengths and weaknesses, Mario Simón approves of the command of the grana group.