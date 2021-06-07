Mario Simón (Madrid, 1981) is already the new Real Murcia coach. The coach, who lives in Albacete, has already signed his contract at the offices of the grana club at Enrique Roca and will get down to work on the task of, under the guidance of Manolo Molina, help in the configuration of the squad that must fight for promotion to the First RFEF.

Simón, 40 years old, gets his first big chance in front of a big bench, electric, where it is difficult to stand. Mind you, it totally does endorsed by the sports director grana, who already wanted to incorporate him to UCAM in his stage in the technical secretariat of the university complex.

It should be remembered that the new Real Murcia coach lands in the red house after two seasons in the Albacete subsidiary. Simón also has experience in Second B in clubs such as La Roda and Lorca Deportiva, and knows the Third Division after passing through teams such as Almansa or Socuéllamos.