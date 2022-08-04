Real Murcia published a statement on Thursday informing that, by unanimous decision, the club’s technical secretariat and the coaching staff will take charge of the plot that Manolo Molina occupied until his resignation.

«The functions of the sports management will be assumed by the technical secretariat and the technical staff of the club. In this way, both departments will continue to work together on issues related to the sports field, ”says the text published by the club.

After this announcement, and as we reported this Thursday morning, the technical secretariat made up of Agustín Ramos, Antonio Pedreño, Emilio García and José Manuel Sánchez, will be in charge of sports management together with coach Mario Simón and with the help of Quique Pina , who will continue to act as an external advisor although with more decision-making power once the figure of Manolo Molina has disappeared from the Enrique Roca offices.

In addition, the Grana club has approved the budget of the first team without going into more details publicly. Now the grana board will continue to work on the final touches of the grana squad, with special emphasis on a pair of forwards, a midfielder and a U23 left-back.