“If they want to come, let them come.” The host of the event that reunited Alberto Fernández with Cristina Kirchner, on Wednesday, started with a fiery speech in which he paraphrased the dictator Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, when from the balcony of the Casa Rosada he challenged the British at the start of the Malvinas War, on April 2, 1982.

“In the 220 years that Ensenada has lived, we are more prepared than ever. If you want to come, let them come. We are prepared comrades to fight him in the elections. They will have Justice on their side, the economic power and the media, but they will never have the love of the people, ”said Mayor Mario Secco.

“Surprise: a radical unionist beat the PJ in Ensenada”, headlined the La Plata newspapers in September 2003, when Secco rose to power in the municipality as Elisa Carrió’s ARI ally.

He had led the municipal union for a decade, where 90% – according to his confession – were Peronists. Quite a feat for a 1983 member of the Alfonsín UCR. He was far from emulating dictators at the time.

Secco held office for the past 17 years, while varying political color. He broke up with Carrió and passed to the Frente Grande de Chacho Alvarez, who now presides. And when he approached Néstor Kirchner he confirmed the theory of “The faith of the converts”. He became a Taliban K. One fact: he has opened several works with the name of the late former president.

Secco, during his speech Wednesday in Ensenada. Photo: TV capture.

Last summer he had already achieved a moment of fame when his name appeared on the list of officials who received privilege vaccines, despite not classifying in the population at risk.

At 57, Secco already has two doses of Sputnik V. The first was on January 15.

However, the biggest scandal he starred in was at the end of 2017, when he burst into the middle of the Buenos Aires lower house and prevented a package of laws from being dealt with by María Eugenia Vidal. Justice imputed him for “Aggravated coercion and public intimidation”.

Born in Punta Lara, he had started his activity in public employment at 15 years old, when he started working as a blue-collar worker in the Ensenada Municipal Corralón.

