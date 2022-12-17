One of the best-known pens and faces of sports journalism. Mario Sconcerti in the press – Corriere dello Sport, Repubblica, Gazzetta dello Sport, the management of Secolo XIX and Corriere della Sera as a columnist – and on television – Stream, Sky and then Rai and Mediaset – he told and commented on football for fifty years years.

He began his career at Corriere dello Sport. In 1972 he was hired at the Milan editorial staff. In July 1974 he travels around Italy in the car of the new coach of the Italian national team Fulvio Bernardini, recounting live the exclusion of Rivera, Mazzola and all the old guard and how the new national team would be born instead, a series of scoops that worth the transfer to Rome to the headquarters of Corriere dello Sport at the end of 1974. For five years he did not deal with football and was a cycling correspondent, following five Tours of Italy and three Tours de France, plus all the “classics” of cycling sport. In 1979 he moved to Repubblica to found the sports pages of the newspaper founded and directed by Eugenio Scalfari. He brings Gianni Brera, Gianni Mura, Mario Fossati, Emanuela Audisio and Licia Granello to the sports editorial staff. He then became responsible for the Milan, Bologna and Florence offices of Repubblica. In the spring of 1987 he became deputy director of La Gazzetta dello Sport, under the direction of Candido Cannavò. Back at Repubblica, he founded the Florentine pages of the newspaper in 1988. In 1990 he became head of the Milanese editorial staff of the newspaper, from which he moved in February 1992 to go and direct Il Secolo XIX in Genoa. He returns to Rome to lead the Corriere dello Sport for six years (1995-2000).

A great fan of Fiorentina, at the turn of 2000, he also had a stormy experience at the top of the Viola club. During the last years of Vittorio Cecchi Gori’s turbulent management, he held the role of general manager of the Cecchi Gori Group (the limited partnership that controlled Fiorentina) coming into conflict with Giancarlo Antognoni who was its manager. The controversy, which has a key episode in a dispute on television, leads to the resignation of coach Fatih Terim, which Antognoni controversially follows up with his own, harshly criticizing Sconcerti and the management. Sconcerti himself resigned from his post after six months, due to differences with Cecchi Gori himself.

After this experience, together with the regular presence on Corriere della Sera, the ‘new’ television career begins. Three years at Stream, then thirteen years as commentator on Sky channels, finally Rai as sports commentator and commentator. After being a commentator on the 2018 world championship for Mediaset, he is a guest on Rete 4 at Pressing-Prima sera and on Italia 1 at Pressing.