Days go by and worry grows. More and more are those affected by Sarmiento by the massive outbreak of Covid-19 initially detected in the preview of the match on March 15 against Independiente and that since then has not stopped adding anguish and annoyance to the Juninense club. The most recent was announced this Thursday and has to do with the hospitalization of the team’s technical director, Mario Sciacqua, one of the few infected who did have symptoms.

“Our coach, Mario Sciacqua, was hospitalized for Covid-19. It is stable, but it is being controlled for the greater security and tranquility of all “, reported the club via Twitter.

The news, of course, hit hard in the football environment, which sees the number of infections grow day by day. Racing, to mention one case, has detected 12 positives so far this month, the last one being Héctor Fértoli, announced this Thursday. Also Independiente added a contagion on the day of the date with the positive of Silvio Romero.

A few days ago, in a chat with TyC Sports, Sarmiento’s doctor -also infected- had declared that Sciacqua was the worst: “He has had congestion, pain, fever. He is the only one who really has symptoms. Yamil (Garnier) has had a little fever, (Manuel) Vicentini the same … The others have really been asymptomatic”.

This Thursday Sarmiento reported his hospitalization, which is added to that of the utility worker Osvaldo Cisneros, the first of the positives detected.