It is now official that Mario Sánchez, Real Murcia winger, will play on loan at UCAM until the end of the season. An operation that, theoretically, benefits all three parties. The grana team releases a part of his salary and leaves the file free for one of its signings, the footballer goes down a category, but could have more minutes than in the grana team, despite the fact that he will have the competition of Edu Oriol, while the university team is reinforced with a footballer from the land, who does not need an adaptation period and who arrives after promoting the red team to the First Federation.

Mario Sánchez, 29, joined the Grana team last season from Cultural Leonesa, a team in which he did not have all the minutes he demanded. At Real Murcia he fulfilled a dream and also, with 34 starts, he was a key player in the promotion of the entity from Granada to the third category of Spanish football. But physical problems this season have prevented him from being Mario Simón’s starting right-back. In fact, he has only played four games, just one as a starter, and he will use this loan to try to return to the grana team with more strength.

Palomeque returns to Valladolid



With this incorporation, in addition to the separation of Palomeque from UCAM, the university team continues to have a free senior file and two under-23s to incorporate an attacking midfielder and a winger, the two priorities of Miguel Linares. Real Murcia, for its part, has released two senior players (Santi Jara and Mario Sánchez) and has incorporated two footballers who are no longer under-23, such as Toril and Alfon, so if they want to make any more signings, they must first open the Exit door. The grana club assures that its initial idea is not to sign unless an opportunity arises in sports and economics.