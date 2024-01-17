The Argentine journalist Mario Sabato He has thrilled international cycling fans with his memorable narrations in races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia and now he is preparing his sports commentary for a new challenge.

Sábato was in charge of narrating the victories of Nairo Quintana in the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España and by Egan Bernal in the 2019 Tour de France of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Also, he recounted the packaging of Fernando Gaviria, the climbs of Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chavez, Richard Carapaz and several Latin American runners.

This Tuesday the Argentine journalist confirmed that his contractual relationship with the Argentina TV channel ESPN ends after more than 15 years.

Mario Sábato sent an emotional farewell message to what was his home for more than a decade. This is how he announced his departure: “To my dear ESPN, see you forever. Thank you very much for these 15 wonderful years in which I learned and grew as a professional and as a person. I was very, very, very happy. And many thanks also to Pegsa and her team. production”.

New challenge

Photo: Instagram: Mario Sabato

EL TIEMPO confirmed that Sábato's departure from ESPN is due to the fact that he was unable to reach an agreement on the renewal of his contract due to the economic situation in Argentina at the moment.

Faced with an offer that came to him from RCN, the Argentine journalist decided to accept it and will be in charge of narrating the great World Tour races on the Colombian channel.

This Wednesday Sabato gave details of his new role on the RCN channel. The journalist left a message on his X account in which he commented on his new challenges.

“Very happy to announce that @CanalRCN will be my new home to broadcast the best races in the world (Giro, Tour, Vuelta, Olympics and more) and also the highlights of Colombian cycling (Tour, Nationals, Clásico RCN, Vuelta)! Happiness “Totally, ready to start!”he commented.

In another message from X, Sabato announced his new work team. “I present to you my colleagues in this luxury team from @DeportesRCN to broadcast the most beautiful sport in the world!! @MonicaJllo and @JUAN_SE_CHARRY two great friends who are super knowledgeable about the subject and who practically live on the bike!! And more surprises soon! !” he added.

