The return match between Napoli and Milan lights up in the 20th minute, on the occasion of the penalty awarded to the Rossoneri. There isn’t much to discuss, the penalty is clear: Milan restarts with Brahim Diaz, then Leao unloads the ball from the side and is touched by Mario Rui, really naive on the occasion, also because Leao wasn’t more in possession of the ball. Giroud shows up from eleven meters, but kicks very badly and facilitates Meret’s save.
MANY DOUBTS
Another slow-motion episode in the 36th minute: Leao slides into Lozano (in for the injured Politano) in the middle of the AC Milan penalty area. The Portuguese risks a lot, because he is out of control and impacts on the Mexican. The referee concedes a corner and, after a check with the Var, confirms his decision, miming the ball with an eloquent gesture.
