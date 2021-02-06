Refrigerators and supermarkets defended the program for cuts of beef with discounts of up to 30%, they were agreed with the Government and it began to be implemented this week. “It is of quality and was developed under the expected price conditions”, they assured in front of the critics on the distribution of 6,000 tons in 1,600 outlets of all the country.

The president of the ABC exporters consortium, Mario ravettino, assured that people bought everything that was offered. We are sure it was a good start because supermarkets control quality and them we are delivering beef as always”. Some supermarkets sometimes offer their own meat from young bulls or calves, younger animals that some associate with the best quality.

Mario Ravettino president of the Consortium of Argentine Meat Exporters ABC.

Ravettino explained that “stopping the distribution of meat by half beef would be the definitive and comprehensive solution for the commercialization of this emblematic product in Argentina.”

Advance between critics

Ravettino assumed that there were some delays in the north of the country, and about eventual deviations in quality asked “certain labels to identify eventual problems and correct them”.

Of the 6,000 tons, 3,000 are provided by supermarkets and 3,000 by the export industry. Of this half, the ABC consortium has 2,500 due to its greater representation. The remaining 500 are distributed among other chambers of sellers abroad: CADIF puts 200 tons, Unica 150 tons and 150 FIFRA.

Regarding the photos that went viral with cuts of meat with a high percentage of fat, the ABC manager said: “I saw photos but not a ticket that supports that image and identifies in which chain and outlet it was offered. That is key, first to know if it’s true which is part of this program, and second to correct any deviations. Because we do not rule out that in 6,000 tons there may be some deviation, but if we enter into speculation we do not contribute to the transparency and seriousness of the program. I can upload any photo to social networks but I tell everyone that ask for the ticket to check the veracity and eventually correct the error, because nothing is infallible. If they bring us the proof, we will correct it”.

Half beef, quartering, and cuts

Regarding the marketing system, Ravettino considered “unintelligible that Argentina maintains this system at present.”

-What modality do you recommend?

-There are only two countries in the world that trade in this way, ours and Paraguay; others have left this practice behind. The key is the health and safety of the product. The meat per cut has a traceability that the half beef does not have because it crawls, collides with elements of the truck that transports it, when hanging in the butchers it touches the walls

-Health is essential.

-Of course, and there is also the issue of care and defense of the worker. If one travels by plane and the suitcase exceeds 25 kilos, they charge a surcharge for being overweight, but the meat marketing workers in Argentina who carry on their shoulders between 110 and 130 average cattle per day of 100/120 are not careful. kilos each. So let’s imagine how that worker ends up at age 40.

-Why not change? …

As a third factor is informality, because as the product is not labeled, it leaves open greater possibilities of evasion in the chain of livestock and meat. Between producers, the industry and the commercialization of meat, 1,000 million dollars a year are evaded in Argentina. In other words, with the separation of the half carcass in cuts there would be advantages on all sides.

-Is the average beef system “cheaper”?

-No, the price factor plays against. Because a butcher from a neighborhood with low purchasing power, to sell all the half beef, reduces the value of the most expensive cuts: the loin, the rump, the steaks. But it cannot do it without losing money, so it raises the prices of lower quality cuts, such as roast, brisket, needle, and so on. In this way, each butcher, as they do all over the world, would ask for the cuts that sell the most and offer it at the price that they are really worth, and not at a fictitious price, which they have to increase to integrate the average beef. This already happens with the commercialization of poultry, which in the different butchers sell the whole chicken but also chopped cuts. In conclusion, I do not understand why Argentina, which is the country that consumes the most beef per capita in the world, maintains this archaic and obsolete system.

-Is there a prospect of early implementation or is it just a project?

-I believe that steps should be taken to integrate everyone. The first step is the quartering, that is, dividing the animal into two hindquarters and two forequarters. Once the commercialization by quarters is established, it should be followed by cuts, so that all the members and suppliers of the market can participate.

-Is it an investment problem?

-The economic investment for the change is not large because it only requires a room, two saws, two scales and two boxes and a labeller. If today a farm cage costs 3 million pesos, making an investment of 500 thousand pesos in a refrigerator is insignificant.