Recently fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild they got bad news. The sequel, which was scheduled for this year, now has a scheduled launch window for 2023.

Following this announcement, many players have wondered if another exclusive will do the same. We are talking about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, title in development at Ubisoft. The launch window for this title was originally scheduled for 2022, but will this game be postponed too?

According to the insider Nate the Hate Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is still scheduled for 2022 and is likely to launch at the end of the last quarter, close to the Christmas holidays. All of this can be heard on his podcast.

For now we are talking about a simple rumor and as always we just have to take this news with a grain of salt. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Ubisoft to know how things are.

Source: Wccftech