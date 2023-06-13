













Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will receive Rayman DLC in 2023

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, is the sequel to Kingdom Battle (2017), and the DLC that would arrive for its special delivery have already been announced, the last one this year will be the one that merges with raymond from Ubisoft, so everything will be full of crazy cuteness.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is available in standard and Gold editions on Nintendo Switchbut it also has the demo available, as well as the first DLC so you can get to know the game before you go all-in on it and the fun content to come.

The installment will have three DLC announced for this year. The first was only available with the season pass and is The Tower of Doomthe second DLC introduced us to a new villain and the third allows us to refresh ourselves with Rayman from Ubisoft.

Source: Ubisoft

This last DLC will be the installment that will end the roadmap of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. However, it maintains the union between Ubisoft and Nintendo, so we could expect more future collaborations.

We recommend: Review: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gaming won again

When will the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC be released?

The DLC release of raymond It does not have a scheduled date, but we can foresee a window that includes autumn-winter 2023. The game already has a pre-order starting on October 20.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.