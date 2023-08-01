Ubisoft today unveiled the third and final expansion for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and it is a DLCs very special, titled Rayman in the Phantom Show and starring the famous character-symbol of Ubisoft.

The trailerof a purely narrative nature, serves to introduce the particular setting and story of this new expansion, which evidently detaches itself somewhat from the main section of the game to give space to Rayman in a new and crazy adventure.

Apparently, Rayman has become a director and producer at Space Opera Networka channel that offers “quality content” in the Rabbids universe, ranging from western films to fantasy or pirate stories, with the support of the Rabbids and various elements also from the world of Mario.

Within these varied scenarios, Rayman and the various Rabbids who emulate Mario, Peach and the others find themselves having to face various threats and challenges, even using the historic special powers of the famous Ubisoft character.