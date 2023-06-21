Nintendo has announced that the second add-on is available today for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The DLC, titled The Last Spark Hunteryou will see Mario and his companions travel through a musical planet full of new pitfalls and new enemies. But that’s not all. The software house has in fact revealed that starting from today we will be able to find a demo on Nintendo eShop of the game, so try it before you buy.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for The Last Spark Hunterwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Nintendo