Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope he scored sales for almost 3 million copies, according to what was reported to the VGC editorial staff by an unspecified source. Ubisoft has not yet wanted to comment on the news.

Last August Ubisoft Milan said it was not worried about the sales of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but it is clear that given disappointing results the French company could have reconsidered the importance of this intellectual property.

In fact, we are talking about a franchise that at its debut, with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battlehad managed to reach 10 million players and then improved the experience from every point of view with the sequel.