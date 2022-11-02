This year has been somewhat difficult for Ubisoftsince they haven’t had a lot of releases that are really talked about, but that was all over when Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope finally hit the market. And although many users have already seen the final credits of the video game, they are still far from having all the content of it.

Recently the company France revealed what content will be coming to this title through the season pass, with three major DLCs involving special missions and beloved characters.

So we heard you wanted to know more about the #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass? DLC 1️⃣ TOWER OF DOOOOM coming early 2023 DLC 2️⃣ coming mid 2023 DLC 3️⃣ coming late 2023 pic.twitter.com/4KwpNo1WYu — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 2, 2022

The first is Tower of Doomwhere players will face the greatest challenges. Madame Bwahstarla nneed to Mario, Rabbid Peach and his friends to clean up his multidimensional tower and save his old friend Spawny at the beginning of 2023this expansion will add a new mode where players will face challenging battles as they make their way to the top of the tower.

The second DLC leads to the protagonists travel to a whole new planet. Users will be able to explore new environments, full of characters to meet, secrets to discover and enemies to face. It will be available in mid-2023.

To close with a flourish, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach and Rayman will join forces on a new mission. Users will be able to control the iconic character and follow our protagonists as they explore space. The DLC will arrive at the end of 2023.

Remember that MAryan + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Is available in Switch.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, many are waiting for the epic return of Rayman, since he has not had any important participation since his last video game, nothing beyond cameos. Mind you, it’s disappointing that he’s not going to bump fists with Mario.