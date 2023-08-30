Ubisoft has published an interesting behind the scenes videos dedicated to Rayman in the Phantom Showthe awaited DLC of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope which will be available starting today for owners of the game.

In our review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Rayman in The Phantom Show we talked about how the return of Rayman adds important innovations to the Ubisoft Milan strategy formula, giving us a truly brilliant package.