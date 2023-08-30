Ubisoft has published an interesting behind the scenes videos dedicated to Rayman in the Phantom Showthe awaited DLC of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope which will be available starting today for owners of the game.
In our review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Rayman in The Phantom Show we talked about how the return of Rayman adds important innovations to the Ubisoft Milan strategy formula, giving us a truly brilliant package.
The word to the developers
In the video diary, the developers of Rayman in The Phantom Show discuss their experience with the character created by Michel Ancelas well as the intention to bring him to Sparks of Hope in a stylistically faithful way to his most recent appearances.
For the team it was also an opportunity to prove that Rayman and the Rabbids can coexist successfully within the same production, provided of course that the writing effectively supports this meeting, as happens precisely in the DLC coming out today.
