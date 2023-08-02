













Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Rayman DLC will be available on August 30









Rayman in the Phantom Show It is the third and last DLC of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. It will follow Rayman who will join Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach to face the Phantom boss again.

This new story is independent of the main narrative of the original game. This time we will have Rayman as our main character, along with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario. The triad of characters will discover Space Opera Network (a strange TV studio, quite particular, since it will be full of easter egg props).

The studio is run by Phantom, the former villain from the original installment. It is assumed that he reformed and he now works as a director. However, he fails to improve the channel’s audience and that’s where the heroes come in.

The charismatic star of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope They will return to action and help the former villain. The mission is to revive the channel and make it number one.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show will have different and interesting television studio locations. Thanks to this we will be able to see Rayman’s flying skills.

In addition, we will have several opportunities to test strategies and make use of all the power of Rayman in his different presentations. It will certainly be a fun adventure.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show It is designed to maintain classic elements, however, this will not make it avoid innovative mechanics.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show will surprise us with David Gasman (Rayman) and Christophe Herald on the original soundtrack.

How much is Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Standard delivery in digital version costs 1399 MXN. While the Gold Edition in digital is priced at 1979 in the Nintendo eShop.

