Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, has made amends by admitting that he was wrong not to follow the Nintendo advice and throw Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on the new consoleheir to the Nintendo Switch.

According to Nintendo it was too early to launch a sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, released in 2017 and capable of reaching more than 7.5 million playersaccording to Davide Soliani, the creative director of Ubisoft Milan.

Despite five years having passed since the previous chapter, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which was launched in October 2022, sold less than expected, despite having collected excellent votes from the press and despite having been able to count on a large marketing campaign organized by the French publisher.

The gist, according to Guillemot, is what Ubisoft should have been more patient with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: “We had already launched a Mario Rabbids game on Switch, so by making another one we had two similar experiences on the same machine. At Nintendo, games like this never die. There are 25 Mario games on Switches.

Nintendo recommended a single iteration on each machine. We anticipated a little too much, we should have waited for the next console.”

Guillemot has however ensured that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will survive and be updated for Nintendo’s next console when it becomes available. Let’s imagine at this point that it will be soon, otherwise it wouldn’t make much sense to talk about a future update.