Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will introduce several interesting news compared to the first episode, both as regards the control system that the management of the team and therefore the character selection, which this time will be free.

From our exclusive interview with Davide Soliani and Cristina Nava on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope it turns out that Ubisoft Milan it was not satisfied with re-proposing the tested and very pleasant mechanics of Kingdom Battle, but wanted to modify the experience in various points.

THE controls of the game now include a real-time component in which it is possible to move the characters directly in their movement area, rather than simply selecting the boxes to reach.

As for the composition of the party, there will no longer be restrictions on the units to be included in it and this will allow you to create a team made up entirely of Rabbids or Nintendo figures.

Furthermore, the view will not be fixed, it can be freely adjusted, and the structure of the scenarios will be substantially wider and more open: without resulting in a setting open world, we will avoid the many corridors seen in the previous chapter.